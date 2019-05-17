Supercars zoom into Stratford next week

Verve Rally, Europe’s first ever so-called ‘carbon-neutral’ supercar rally pulls into Stratford next Friday.

As the race makes its way from London to Snowdonia during the four-day event, rally participants will take a break from their journey to Snowdonia to display their supercars near the Shakespeare Birthplace, on Henley Street, for fans to enjoy on 24th May from 12noon-2pm.

Visitors can expect to see a range of cars from the rally on display – including a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, McLaren 570S Spider, Honda NSX, Lamborghini Huracan Spider, two Aston Martin DB11s, a Ferrari F12, two Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolets, a Bentley Continental GTC, a limited edition Mustang Shelby Supersnake, a Camaro ZL1, Maserati GTS, a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet and an Aston Martin DB9 to name but a few.

The 24-27 May, London to Snowdonia event is the first in a trio of rallies set to criss-cross Europe, taking in glamorous cities including Ibiza, Valencia, Rome and Florence, later in the year.

Explaining how the gas-guzzling supercar rally could be described as ‘carbon neutral’ race-founder Darshana Ubi explained: “We are proud to be Europe’s first carbon neutral rally where we calculate the fuel consumption across our rallies and plant trees through the PATT Foundation to offset the carbon footprint.”

Co-founder Marcus Ubl adds, “Setting off from London and stopping off at Stratford for a supercar display means the Verve Snowdonia rally will be something special and a great way to start the rally season. The supercars taking part in this event include some of the most desirable and enjoyable cars to drive in the world.”