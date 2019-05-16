New play Duet For One opens at the Attic Theatre

Written by Tom Kempinski and d irected by Marc Dugmore Duet For One deals with issues surrounding mental health.

Stephanie Abrahams is a renowned concert violinist who seems to have it all: talent, a successful career, a handsome and brilliant husband. But then a life-changing diagnosis threatens her whole world.

The play takes place as a series of highly-charged interviews between Stephanie and her psychiatrist Dr Feldmann in which she re-evaluates her life and tries to come to terms with her illness. Celebrating the strength of the human spirit, Tom Kempinski’s award winning play explores physical and mental health with sensitivity and wry humour.