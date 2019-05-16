Police fly the flag against homophobia

Warwickshire Police will celebrate International Day Against Homophobia and Biphobia tomorrow (17th May) while flying the rainbow flag at its premises across the county.

The day was created in 2004 to draw attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people and all other people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions and sex characteristics.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe is joining with Warwickshire Police to use the day to acknowledge, recognise and celebrate the diversity in sexual orientation and gender identity of its officers, staff and the communities served by the force.

Warwickshire Police will also promote the various channels available to people to report hate crime.

Mr Philip Seccombe said: “Absolutely no one should be victimised for being who they are, but sadly homophobia, transphobia and biphobia still exist in our community. Putting victims first and tackling hate crime are important priorities for me and I fully support Warwickshire Police’s positive engagement with the LGBT community.

“I too have been keen to celebrate diversity and promote equality and this year I am providing support to Warwickshire Pride to help to further promote this message. Discrimination because of who an individual is remains unacceptable and the effects of hate crime on an individual and their family members can be devastating. Everyone has a part to play in challenging unacceptable behaviour but together as a community we can drive home the message that hate crime will not be tolerated in Warwickshire.”

If you would like more information about hate crime visit www.reporthatenow.com.