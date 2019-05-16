All aboard for River Avon gin cruise

Stratford-upon-Avon’s artisan gin-makers the Shakespeare Distillery have teamed up with Avon Boating to launch a gin cruise.

Launching this weekend, the 40-minute cruise idles along the River Avon through Stratford, taking in the riverside sights including the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and Holy Trinity Church. While you enjoy the view, you will be guided through a tutored tasting of the craft gins produced by the distillery. The trip finishes with a glass of gin and tonic to toast your captain and crew, as you return back to the boathouse on Swan’s Nest Lane.

The first cruise takes place this Saturday at 6pm. Future cruises are scheduled for 1st June, 6th July (River Festival), 3rd August and 1st September.

For more information and to book visit: shakespearedistillery.com or www.avon-boating.co.uk