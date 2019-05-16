In this week’s Herald

The Herald is out today – and have we got news for you!

This week developers came under more pressure over the controversial use of netting on hedgerows after MPs in Parliament said the practice should be banned.

On a merrier note it’s the month of Mayor-making – we bring you news of the district’s new and retiring mayors.

Rubbish Friends groups are also springing up everywhere across the district inspired by the Stratford model.

There were celebrations at Canning Court in Stratford, as Annice Hawkins reached her 100th birthday.

We also remind you that Chiltern Railways’ new timetable starts on Monday, which, as we revealed in February, means extra direct trains to London from Stratford.

Talking of engines, vintage ones of all shapes and sizes descended on Bidford for the annual Vintage and Steam fair and we bring you beautiful photos from the event.

With Caroline Quentin, Darcey Bussell and Prue Leith just some of the famous faces gracing our arts pages this week, plus all the parish news and the best sports coverage around, you don’t want to miss this week’s Herald.