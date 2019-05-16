KES girls show the way to land fourth consecutive Ball Cup

ROWING

KING Edward VI School’s girls brought home a fourth consecutive Ball Cup after a fantastic display at Dorney Lake.

The purpose of the Ball Cup Regatta in Buckinghamshire is to allow schools and clubs who cannot take part in semi-finals or finals at national events to compete against each other on a multilane course.

The KES girls coxed four team were first up and they led from the start, achieving a good winning margin of 4.5 seconds over Sacred Heart High School on the 750m course to clinch a fourth straight Ball Cup for the school.

The boys raced later in the day in a straight final of six teams where they came home in a creditable fourth place.

KES rowing coach Helen Smith said: “The boys showed their growing potential from a crew which included two rowers new to the sport just 18 months ago.”