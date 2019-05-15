Do3 book more places at Ironman 70.3 World Championships

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 had a fantastic weekend as podium places were achieved as well as more qualifications for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

Members of the squad raced at various triathlon distances.

Ian Wileman took part in the Cotswold Super Sprint and Neil Wicks was fourth overall and first in his age group at the Worcester Standard Distance Triathlon which comprised a 1,500m swim, 60km bike and 10km run. Georgina Lord represented Do3 at her first paratriathlon, in Llanelli.

She was first out of the 750m open water swim and continued to extend her lead over the 20km bike and 5km run to win her category.

At middle distance races, Ben Phyall was tenth in his age group and 38th overall at the Immortal Half Stourhead which took place in Wiltshire amidst a picturesque 1,900m open water swim, 90km bike and 21.1km trail run.

Competing overseas, Jemima Cooper secured a place at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship with her performance in Pays d’Aix.

She was third in her age group having run an impressive 1:29 half marathon after the 1,900m open water swim and hilly 90km bike.

There were more Do3 successes at Ironman 70.3 Mallorca.

Richard Shephard completed the race in 4:20:57 and was third in his age group and 11th overall in a field of 2,500.

Mark Woo pulled in an impressive finish time of 5:04:39 with Darryl Wilkes in 6:05:06 and Anthony Sanders in 5:28:59.

Local sports event also proved a pull for Do3 squad members. Guy Bicknell, James Hodges, Tim Fenton, Seanin Gilmore, Marie Matthews and Claudie Combelas all ran in The Cotswolds Hilly Hundred, running for a variety of local teams.

And at the Birmingham Velo, Janet Stansfield, Mike Davis, Ian Dickens, Yusuf Ibrahim-Zai, Marc Bozdogan, Aimee Spicer, Becky Gray, Zoe Bee, Paul Nash and Victoria Jeffs cycled the 100-mile closed road route.

Do3 head coach Dave Knight said: “There are some seriously impressive results and my congratulations go to everyone who took part, whatever the distance, whatever the discipline.

“We have athletes who have qualified for Ironman 70.3 World Championship and Georgina is certainly making her mark in Paratriathlon.

“Well done squad and my sincere thanks to both Everyone Active and Yonda Sports whose sponsorship is helping this talented bunch achieve such great things.”