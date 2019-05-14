VIDEO: On the road to no where

FRUSTRATED drivers, residents and visitors to Stratford-upon-Avon have questioned the wisdom of digging up two main arterial roads into the town at the same time.

Ironically, both sets of of roadworks were as a result of utility work carried out by Severn Trent which has left motorists questioning the timing of the remedial work at peak times over the weekend and into Monday’s rush hour.

The situation was made worse on Monday and Tuesday for all road users because Shipston Road was closed to traffic for the early part of the day – Tuesday – before re-opening later on and Warwick Road had four sets of traffic lights in operation even though maintenance work there had been completed on Monday night.

A frustrated resident caught up in the tailbacks complained to the Herald: “Tailbacks about two miles over the weekend, up to an hour to get through, no notice at top of A439 saying use A3400. Roadworks were actually narrow enough to allow two way traffic so lights not even needed. Heard that people were late for work, missed leisure centre sessions, late for meals, trade suffered in town. No thought through at all!

Combine with Shipston Road being closed into town made a right old mess.”