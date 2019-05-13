Woman suffers serious injuries in A46 crash

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a serious two-vehicle crash on the A46 this morning.

The incident occurred between Harvington and Salford Priors at around 9.45am.

The two cars involved left the dual carriageway in the crash, going down an embankment into some trees.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “One arrival, ambulance staff found two cars, one of which was seriously damaged.

“The driver of the first car had suffered serious injuries. Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to extricate her. She was assessed and treated on the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

“The middle-aged man driving the other vehicle, was able to get out of the car himself. After assessment at the scene, he was taken to Warwick Hospital for continued care.”

Police closed the road for several hours following the crash, but it was re-opened at 3.40pm this afternoon.