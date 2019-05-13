Stratford Firsts named England Hockey’s Men’s Team of the Year

STRATFORD HC’s Men’s 1sts capped off a memorable campaign by scooping up the England Hockey Men’s First Team of the Year award for the 2018/19 season.

More than 300 people gathered for the tenth anniversary of the England Hockey awards which were held at Athena in Leicester on Saturday.

Stratford secured the Midlands Two title in style to record a second successive promotion as league champions.

They won 19 of their 22 league games, drawing two and losing the other, scoring 108 goals in the process and conceding just 19.

