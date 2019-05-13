Earlswood Town appoint Reynolds as new first-team boss

TOM Reynolds has been announced as the new manager of Earlswood Town ahead of their 2019/20 campaign in Total Motion Midland League Division Three.

The new gaffer has a vast non-League playing experience at a higher level including captaining current Midland League Division One runners-up Racing Club Warwick and Premier Division outfit Highgate United.

The 33-year-old will be taking a player-manager role having showed he is far from ready to hang up the boots after being named the Midland League overall player of the season in 2018.

Most recently Reynolds has captained AFC Solihull, leading them to a third place finish in Division Three last season so has a good knowledge of what will be required following Earlswood’s relegation into that league after finishing rock bottom of Division Two this season.

Reynolds was instrumental on and off the pitch for Solihull, taking a role in their management structure and leading the team from the lower reaches of the table to challenging at the top.

After a difficult few seasons on and off the pitch, the Earlswood committee identified Reynolds as the ideal candidate to get the club back on the road to where it belongs and after initial meetings both parties are excited for the challenge ahead.

Reynolds said: “This is a big opportunity for me and one I may not get the chance at again had I turned it down.

“It’s a big club in the Midland League with a good tradition and good people running it and needs a bit of help to get going again.

“I’m 33 now so I see this as a natural progression for me and I can’t wait to get started.”