DRIVERS are experiencing delays of 45 minutes to an hour to cover a distance of one mile around Stratford-upon-Avon this morning due to roadworks.

In addition to roadworks on Warwick Road which affected the morning rush hour, Severn Trent is also undertaking maintenance work on Shipston Road, Stratford, which started Saturday and is scheduled to last until tomorrow, Tuesday 14th May.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for journeys.