LONG delays on all roads heading into Stratford-upon–Avon with gridlock in the town centre.

It’s understood there are three way traffic lights in operation on Warwick Road not far from the gyratory in Stratford to enable roadworks to take place.

Police and Ambulance services have not been called to attend any emergency incidents in the Stratford area or on Warwick Road this morning.

Allow extra time for journeys.