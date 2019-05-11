Grundy bags six wickets as Stratford sink Rugby in pulsating affair

CRICKET

Warwickshire League Premier Division

Stratford 85 all out (40.5 overs)

Rugby 58 all out (35.4 overs)

Stratford won by 27 runs

TOM Grundy claimed his second six-wicket haul of the Warwickshire League Premier Division campaign to inspire Stratford to an enthralling 27-run victory over Rugby.

Following a week of dramatic Champions League comebacks, the Panthers channelled their inner Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to clinch a dramatic victory at Swans Nest Lane.

Having lost the toss, Stratford were put into bat and targeted a score around the 120-mark on a green and slow pitch, but the hosts were bowled out for a below-par 85 in the 41st over, with skipper Dexter Purser (43) top scoring.

Vishaal Rathod did the damage with the ball, bowling a devastating eight overs which featured four wickets at the cost of 18 runs as well as two maidens.

Victory for Rugby seemed all but certain, but Grundy had other ideas, taking the first three wickets to leave the visitors reeling at 11-3 before Archie Walker (1-24) took the fourth wicket just one run later.

Grundy then sent Henry Parker (5) and Henry Wilkins (0) back to the pavilion in quick succession before clean bowling Rugby skipper Owen Edwards for 16 to claim his sixth wicket and leave the visitors deep in trouble at 28-7.

George Terry (13) and Lee Golding (13) offered little resistance as Purser (3-13) joined the attack to clean up the lower order and skittle Rugby out for 58 in the 36th over.

For the full report and match reaction read Thursday’s Herald.