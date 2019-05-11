Glorious tenth food festival to be celebrated in Alcester

THE Alcester and Forest of Arden Food Festivals celebrate their tenth anniversary this year and once again there are many tempting delights on offer at the first of the food festivals in Alcester on Saturday 18th May.

Over a hundred exhibitors offering the very best of cheeses, pies, artisan breads, cakes, fresh and cured meats and sausages, fruit and vegetables and drink will be on show in Alcester town centre for the free event which runs 9am to 5pm.

There’s free Park and Ride from Mill Industrial Park on the A435 near Alcester, paid parking will also be available on the old football pitch weather permitting.

The second food festival takes place on 20th October.