A former DEFRA site in Luddington is set to become a residential development after the site was sold to a housing developer.

The former veterinary investigations centre on Luddington Road already has outline planning permission for up to 20 homes and has now been sold to developer Cameron Homes.

The former DEFRA building was constructed in 1990 and housed an abattoir, incinerators and testing equipment, prior to its closure in 2014.