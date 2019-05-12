ATM raids force defibrillator move

Destructive criminals have forced Wellesbourne Parish Council to relocate its lifesaving defibrillator from the village Co-Op to the sports centre.

The defibrillator, which was located next to the ATM at the Co-Op, has been damaged twice by criminals, during raids on the cash machine using heavy machinery.

The parish council confirmed this month that the insurance company has informed them that they would no longer be able to cover the equipment if it stayed at the shop.

The defibrillator will now be housed on the outside wall of the sports centre across the road from the Co-Op.