Stratford MP reacts to difficult local elections for the Conservatives

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi says he is very disappointed about Conservative losses in last week’s local elections, but is pleased that the party continues to control the district council.

Mr Zahawi said: “I am very pleased that, despite the troubling national picture, the voters of Stratford-on-Avon once again returned the Conservative Party to full control of Stratford District Council. I want to pay tribute to the hard work of the Conservative Group since 2015 and I have no doubt they will continue to deliver for the district going forward.

“However it was obviously very disappointing to lose many seats on the Council this time round, including the loss of great Councillors like Sue Adams, Lynda Organ and Justin Kerridge.

“The same disappointment applies to the results for the Town Council. Nationally, the Conservatives and Labour were punished at the ballot box and the overwhelming feedback has pointed to parliamentary paralysis on Brexit as the principal factor behind this. For the Conservative Government, these elections really drive home the fact that we must deliver what we promised to the country in 2017; an orderly and prompt withdrawal from the EU.”