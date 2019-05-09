Course Just the Job for mental health

A STRATFORD-upon-Avon mental health charity is helping people get back to work with an employment training course called Just the Job which starts in June.

“For some individuals getting work or volunteering can add powerful meaning and increase self-worth and mental wellbeing. Being off work due to mental illness can make you feel isolated and vulnerable, so getting emotional and practical support helps with recovery,” said Paul Thompson, training lead at Springfield Mind.

Just the Job has been devised by Evelyn Hogg who spent many years as an executive coach helping business people get back into work. She will now volunteer her skills to lead five weekly workshops at Springfield Mind which are free and begin on 3rd June.

Paul said: “It’s our first course of this type and it’s important to help people get back to work. Being employed gives confidence, encourages self-esteem and the team effort involved promotes structure in a person’s life which is significant when dealing with mental health issues,” said Paul.

The workshops also include self-awareness of skills and personal qualities, creating a strong CV, interview technique, the job search and understanding the employer.

Feedback from previous test runs of the course has been positive.

Paul Thompson added: “We’ve been careful to base the course on a number of initiatives. I think it will empower people to have the mental strength to go back to work or find new work. The hope is to give people back their social identity.”

Just the Job runs every Monday from 2pm to 4.30pm for five weeks at Springfield Mind, 48 Cygnet Court, Timothy’s Bridge Road, Stratford, CV37 9NW

For further info about this free course contact Paul on 01789 298615 or email paul.thompson@springfieldmind.org.uk