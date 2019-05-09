Stratford juniors enjoy success at Evesham and Wallingford

ROWING

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON Boat Club’s youngsters produced a number of excellent performances in regattas at Evesham and Wallingford.

The WJ14 coxed quad of Freya Watts, Lucy Browne, Fleur Griffiths and Honour Keil, coxed by Toby Sartain, won their event on the River Avon in Evesham.

The J14 double of Bella Chappelhow and Tomi Wilcock and J14 quad of Honour Keil, Bella Chappelhow, Ruby Howells and Toby Sartain, expertly coxed by Sienna Rawlings (J15), also took first place in their races.

On Sunday, Amelie Sartain and Sophie Elstone were J15 doubles winners,with Elstone also edging out Sartain in the single sculls final.

Meanwhile, as a warm-up to this month’s National Schools’ Regatta, Boat Club’s J16 and J17/J18 squads travelled to Eton Dorney’s purpose built rowing lake for the Wallingford Regatta.

Held over 2km, the event delivered exciting side-by-side racing against crews from around the United Kingdom and beyond with South Africa also represented.

