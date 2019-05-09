Club records tumble in Midands Veterans League meeting

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON Athletics Club had to rewrite their records books after some outstanding performances.

The club’s masters track and field team set nine club records and a host of personal bests in the first round of the Midlands Masters League.

The men’s and women’s teams combined to give Stratford second place.

Elsewhere, Georgie Campbell smashed the U17s 1,500 metres club record representing second call club Rugby and Northampton AC in the UK Development League in Birmingham.

Six Stratford athletes also represented their universities in the BUCS Outdoor Championships in Bedford, with Rory Dwyer leading the way with a silver medal in the high jump.

Jess Sheppard, Dan Boyd, Emily Madden Forman, Dan Hague and Fergus Allison were also in action in the prestigious three-day championships.

A 12-strong contingent of junior, senior and masters athletes also set a number of PBs at the first of the Warwickshire AA Open Graded meetings at Coventry Godiva Harriers track.

