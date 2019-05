CYCLING

ZOE Parker led the successes for Stratford CC when they hosted the third round of the West Midlands closed circuit races at Stourport.

Parker took first place in the Under-12s girls’ event, despite strong winds.

Molly Kosta also secured her place on the podium, taking second place in the U8s girls’ race.

Elsewhere, Leon Field and Dawn Compton were the first man and first woman in the club’s ten-mile open time trial at Long Marston.

