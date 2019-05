ROUNDERS

THE new rounders league in Stratford had a test run as organisers, umpires and players joined together to prepare at Stratford-upon-Avon School.

The league, set up by Leagues4you, starts on 22nd May and any teams or individuals wishing to get involved should contact co-ordinator Beth Pickering at Bethpickering@leagues4you.co.uk

“Everyone learnt some skills, made some new friends, and had a great time,” she said.