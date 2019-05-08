Trading Standards warning over table lamps

WARWICKSHIRE County Council Trading Standards is warning the public about unsafe Turkish Swan Neck Table Lamps sold at Stratford Market (Waterside, Stratford-upon-Avon) and sold online between September 2018 and December 2018.

In order to protect the public from harm and injury, Trading Standards sample products for sale and arrange for testing to identify those that do not meet UK safety requirements and could therefore cause potential harm.

Officers sampled a Swan Neck Table Lamp Size 2 from a Warwickshire based importer and retailer as part of a joint sampling project with the newly created Office of Product Safety and Standards (OPSS). The product failed the electrical safety standards in several areas:

• the lamp had not been earthed

• the earth wire was left cut off

• metal parts of the lampholder were separated by basic insulation only

• the supply cord wires were twisted together and covered with insulation tape

• there was no supply cord anchorage

These defects present a serious risk of electric shock and could cause overheating, potentially leading to a fire. None of the lamps were marked with the name and address of the manufacturer or the importer, there was no type, batch or serial number and no instructions.

Trading Standards has said that all the unsafe lamps have been quarantined by the seller (Istanbul Bazaar Ltd) and a recall can be found on their website at www.grandbazaaruk.co.uk/collections/table-lamps

Scott Tompkins, assistant director – Environment Services, said: “Warwickshire Trading Standards carries out regular checks on the safety of consumer products to help ensure that unsafe products are not sold and where they are found they are quickly removed from sale.”

“These lamps were found to fail the electrical safety standards and have since been removed from supply and a recall instituted.”

“If you have any concerns about the safety of your electrical products, visit the Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards web page where you can find consumer advice at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/consumeradvice.”

Trading Standards has advised consumers who have purchased one of these products to stop using the product immediately. They should contact Istanbul Bazaar Ltd (trading as grandbazaaruk.co.uk) for an exchange or a refund.