Fixtures guide

By
Craig Gibbons
-
0
2

Cricket

Saturday, 11th May

Warwickshire League (noon),

Premier Division

Stratford v Rugby

Division Four

Rugby 2nds v Stratford 2nds

Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm),

Premier Division

Alcester & Ragley v Exhall & Wixford

Kineton v Shipston-on-Stour

Lapworth v Wellesbourne

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton v Long Itchington

Overbury v Bretforton

Division One

Ashton-Under-Hill v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds

FISSC v Tanworth and Camp Hill

Leamington 3rds v Elmley Castle

Leek Wootton v Winchcombe

Rowington v Warwicks County Council Staff

Division Two

Adlestrop v Catherine de Barnes

Badsey v Leamington 4ths

Moreton-in-Marsh v Kenilworth Wardens 3rds

Stoneleigh v Temple Grafton

Wellesbourne 2nds v Woodbourne

Division Three

Broadway v Ashorne & Moreton Morrell

Earlswood 3rds v The Lenches

Ebrington v Stanway

Long Itchington 2nds v Blockley

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds v Mickleton

Division Four

Bidford-on-Avon v Claverdon

Exhall & Wixford 2nds v Rowington 2nds

Fladbury v Leek Wootton 2nds

Henley-in-Arden v Stratford Bards

Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds v Great Alne

Division Five

Catherine de Barnes 2nds v Ashton-Under-Hill 2nds

Inkberrow v Dorridge & Hockley Heath

Warwick 3rds v Southam

Welford-on-Avon v Alcester & Ragley 2nds

Division Six

Bearley v Lapworth 2nds

Kenilworth 3rds v Overbury 2nds

Kenilworth Wardens 4ths v Broadway 2nds

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds v Kineton 2nds

Winchcombe 2nds v Earlswood 4ths

Division Seven

Elmley Castle 2nds v Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds

Lapworth 3rds v Earlswood 5ths

Southam 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 5ths

The Lenches 2nds v Astwood Bank 5ths

Sunday, 12th May

Arden Sunday League,

T20 Band B, First Round

Wellesbourne v Kenilworth Wardens

Football

Thursday, 9th May

Midland Floodlit Youth League, Premier Division South

Stratford Town v Gloucester City (at Home Guard Club, 7.45)

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

Dunlop Res v FISSC (6.15)

 