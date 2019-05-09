Fixtures guide

Cricket
Saturday, 11th May
Warwickshire League (noon),
Premier Division
Stratford v Rugby
Division Four
Rugby 2nds v Stratford 2nds
Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm),
Premier Division
Alcester & Ragley v Exhall & Wixford
Kineton v Shipston-on-Stour
Lapworth v Wellesbourne
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton v Long Itchington
Overbury v Bretforton
Division One
Ashton-Under-Hill v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds
FISSC v Tanworth and Camp Hill
Leamington 3rds v Elmley Castle
Leek Wootton v Winchcombe
Rowington v Warwicks County Council Staff
Division Two
Adlestrop v Catherine de Barnes
Badsey v Leamington 4ths
Moreton-in-Marsh v Kenilworth Wardens 3rds
Stoneleigh v Temple Grafton
Wellesbourne 2nds v Woodbourne
Division Three
Broadway v Ashorne & Moreton Morrell
Earlswood 3rds v The Lenches
Ebrington v Stanway
Long Itchington 2nds v Blockley
Shipston-on-Stour 2nds v Mickleton
Division Four
Bidford-on-Avon v Claverdon
Exhall & Wixford 2nds v Rowington 2nds
Fladbury v Leek Wootton 2nds
Henley-in-Arden v Stratford Bards
Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds v Great Alne
Division Five
Catherine de Barnes 2nds v Ashton-Under-Hill 2nds
Inkberrow v Dorridge & Hockley Heath
Warwick 3rds v Southam
Welford-on-Avon v Alcester & Ragley 2nds
Division Six
Bearley v Lapworth 2nds
Kenilworth 3rds v Overbury 2nds
Kenilworth Wardens 4ths v Broadway 2nds
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds v Kineton 2nds
Winchcombe 2nds v Earlswood 4ths
Division Seven
Elmley Castle 2nds v Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds
Lapworth 3rds v Earlswood 5ths
Southam 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 5ths
The Lenches 2nds v Astwood Bank 5ths
Sunday, 12th May
Arden Sunday League,
T20 Band B, First Round
Wellesbourne v Kenilworth Wardens
Football
Thursday, 9th May
Midland Floodlit Youth League, Premier Division South
Stratford Town v Gloucester City (at Home Guard Club, 7.45)
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
Dunlop Res v FISSC (6.15)