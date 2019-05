Motorists are suffering from major delays this morning due to the closure of the M40 following an earlier accident.

Highways England have confirmed that the M40 southbound will remain closed through this morning’s peak period between junctions 16 and 15.

Drivers are currently being diverted to exit at junction 16, take the A3400 to Henley then turn left to take the A4189 to then re-join the M40 at junction 15.

The closure has had a knock on effect on other routes in the area.