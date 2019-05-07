Bonsai play Stratford Jazz this week

Bonsai headline Stratford Jazz at the Play House on Wednesday (8th May).

Bonsai (formerly Jam Experiment) were selected for the Jazzwise feature ‘Shape of Jazz to Come in 2018’ following the release of their critically acclaimed debut.

The band launch their follow-up album, Bonsai Club, later this month.

Award-winning musicians Rory Ingham on trombone and Jonny Mansfield on drums make up the band along with Dominic Ingham on violin/vocals, Toby Comeau on piano/keyboards and Joe Lee on bass. “Bonsai is a group where everyone is the leader, and the music is written to be played by each other, with each other. The long-standing relationships mean that Bonsai are able to work cohesively and freely as a collective, resulting in total synergy,” explains Rory Ingham.

