Bears 2 warm up in style for title decider

BASKETBALL

WARWICKSHIRE Bears 2 and Bears 3 chalked up home wins in their double header at Warwickshire College in Henley-in-Arden.

They looked like two tricky fixtures but the 2nds came through 58-47 against London Sparrows in British Wheelchair Basketball League Division Two South, while the 3rds were 50-38 winners against Stoke Spitfires in Division Three Central.

It will be a big boost for the Bears 2nds who play leaders Thames Valley Kings in a title decider at Henley on Sunday.

Both Bears and Bears 3rds play Teesside Valley Titans on Saturday and Bears 3 take on Derby Wheelblazers on Sunday followed by Bears 2 v Thames Valley Kings.

The Bears are still looking for additional sponsors to help the club in their endeavours to provide sporting opportunities for local disabled people. If anyone is interested contact Bears at info@bearswbc.comor call 07946 518354.

For more, see this week’s Herald.