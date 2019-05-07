Four people taken to hospital following Bank Holiday car crash near Compton Verney

FOUR people were taken to hospital after a crash involving three vehicles near Compton Verney on Bank Holiday Monday.

A statement from Wellesbourne Fire Station reads: “Just after midday we were mobilised to a three vehicle RTC on the Bowshot roundabout. On arrival all occupants were out of their vehicles, but required medical assistance. Initial triage was provided to four people by Fire and Police personnel, before the arrival of Paramedics and the Air Ambulance. Three patients were conveyed to hospital via Ambulance and one via Air Ambulance for further assessment.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were all sent to the scene.