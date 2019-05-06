Carter treble seals title for Alcester

FOOTBALL

Alcester Town 6-0 Enville Athletic

Total Motion Midland League, Division Three

DANNY Carter thumped home a three-minute hat-trick as Alcester Town were crowned champions on Saturday. Town knew a point was all they need to guarantee the title and any uncertainty over the destination of the silverware had vanished by half-time as they led 4-0.

The opening goal came on 11 minutes when Lewis Marston fired home from 15 yards after Carter, having initially been denied by Enville defender Charlie Dudley, provided the pass.

Goal ace Carter then took centre stage to compete a rapid-fire hat-trick on the stroke of half-time.

He slotted home for 2-0 on 42 minutes after taking Luke Dugmore’s pass before skipper Dugmore and Callum Burston-Keeley combined on the right and Carter bundled home the latter’s cross.

It was 4-0 moments later when Dugmore again unlocking the defence and Carter fired past keeper Andrew Arnold with a perfect right-footed finish.

Burston-Keeley made it five on 72 minutes, slotting hime from Marston’s pass beyond Rhys Harper, who had taken over the goalie’s gloves.

Dugmore, who had had two earlier efforts blocked, finally got his reward five minutes from time, collecting Marston’s centre and tucking home.

Cue the celebrations at the final whistle and the presentation of the silverware.

Continental Star, who beat Coventry Plumbing 3-2, finished second in the table, three points behind Alcester, and will also be promoted.

