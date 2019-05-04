Joan Bakewell opens new studio at Clifford Chambers today – all invited!

Hosking Houses Trust hosts its 100th writer… and Dame Joan Bakewell is coming to open its new studio today — and you’re all invited. Gill Sutherland visited Clifford Chambers to find out what’s happening.

What do you get if you have the spirit of Virginia Woolf, Dame Joan Bakewell, a chocolate fountain, a red carpet, a trumpeter, a 100 bows, and glasses of fizz? Why, the perfect ingredients for a cracking launch of course!

All of the above will be present on 4th May at 2pm when local charity Hosking Houses Trust officially opens a new mini studio that has been built on to its Clifford Chambers writer’s residence, Church Cottage.

Charity founder Sarah Hosking says everyone is welcome to the celebration (the cottage is located in the square next to the church).

Hosking Houses Trust is a unique charity founded on Virginia Woolf’s 1925 assertion that women need money and a ‘room of one’s own’ to write. Since 2002 the charity has given women writers a three-month residency at Church Cottage and a bursary to live on, meaning they can get on with their literary endeavours. The only criteria is that they have a publishing deal, have been previously published and are over 40. The roll call of alumni makes fascinating reading: as well as Dame Joan Bakewell herself, it includes such luminaries as novelist Jessica Berens, playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker and poet Wendy Cope.

Sarah explains next weekend’s events: “We have Dame Joan — who is as lovely as you imagine — coming to open our new studio. She will undo 100 ribbon bows over the front door that will represent the 100 writers we have so far hosted. Then she will proceed to the village hall where she will read from Virginia Woolf’s 90-year- old polemic A Room of One’s Own before refreshments.”

The trust’s landmark 100th writer, Mary Jane Baxter, is currently in situ. For many years she worked as a journalist on the foreign desk at the BBC before jacking it in to learn millinery; and now writes about textiles with flair and what you might call quirkiness.

The book she is currently writing is called Sew On The Go – it’s part craft manual part travelogue. She tells Herald arts: “It’s about my journey around Europe in the Mobile Makery, which is a craft studio on wheels made from an upcycled Bedford Bambi van, and which has wallpaper on the outside.”

Mary Jane has previously stayed at Church Cottage to write – she has published two other books, The Modern Girl’s Guide to Hatmaking and Chic On A Shoestring. And it was partly her previous experience that prompted Sarah to think of adding the small studio extension to the cottage.

Mary Jane explains: “When I came last time to write the hat book there was no studio so I worked in the cottage’s tiny front room, which I enjoyed, but I found it quite claustrophobic, with my stuff everywhere. So I said to Sarah, ‘Thank you so much I’ve had a wonderful time — have you ever thought of having a studio?’”

Anyone who’s met Sarah will know this triggered a mission… She picks up the story. “Our chair Paul Edmondson [of Shakespeare Birthplace Trust] has got long hairy legs under his trousers — and he ran the Prague Marathon for us, raising £4,500, which was our ‘seed money’. And we’ve also been supported by the Arts Council, who have been very generous.”

The studio has been no quick build – it’s taken four years, what with fundraising and planning wrangles. Plus Sarah wanted a quality build, and so got Studio Spicer Architects on board. While the foundations were being dug, the builders hit the ice age clay riverbed, so had to dig down nearly two metres to make it secure.

Both Sarah and Mary Jane are delighted with the resulting sunny and funky studio. Sarah says with characteristic mirth. “This cottage was built in the 1760s, she’s like an aged lady this cottage leaning against a strong young lover.”

Mary Jane adds: “To have this space filled with light makes so much difference. It’s a lovely room, and an absolute dream to have this opportunity to stay here and write – it has made a huge difference to me.”.