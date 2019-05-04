Panthers look to build on winning momentum to face leaders

CRICKET

By Colin Stoner

TOM Grundy says Stratford will take plenty of momentum into today’s Warwickshire Premier Division trip to early pacesetters Bedworth.

The bowler took six wickets as the Panthers chalked up their first win of the summer in the new-look structure after defeating Handsworth.

Victory left Stratford sixth in the fledgling table, while Bedworth sit top as the only team with two wins from two matches.

Grundy, back at Swans Nest Lane after two years, says the performance last week, in terms of batting resilience and strike bowling, has provided a big fillip for the visit to Miners Welfare Park.

“Bedworth are a really strong club – they have proved that in the last few seasons,” he said. “But we had a good win against Handsworth and it was important to get that first win of the season, especially with the way we bounced back from losing our first game.

“We had to really dig in too after being 13-3 and then 74-6 but the conditions for batting were difficlut. I always felt we would have the opportunity to score runs later in the innings.

“Alex [Marney] and Archie [Walker] put together a 100-run partnership and got us past 200 which I felt was a good total. I fancied our chances.”

Stratford Seconds face their Bedworth counterparts at Swans Nest Lane in Division Four.

Elsewhere, the Cotswold Hills League season begins today, with champions Wellesbourne at home to Kineton.