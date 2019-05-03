Tories retain control of Stratford District Council but voters cause a few shocks too

THERE were some landmark moments as the Stratford District Council election results were declared on Friday – the Conservatives have retained control of the council but with a much-reduced majority.
John Riley broke the mould to bring a Green presence to the council when he won Avenue and the Lib Dems were particularly dominant in the Stratford-based wards but with 20 seats secured out of the 36 overall, the Conservatives are still running the show.
Change was inevitable with a number of long-standing councillors retiring but there were still some shocks as the Lib Dems advanced to take 11 seats, while there are four independents and one Green on the new council.
Council leader Tony Jefferson held a town ward – just – for the Conservatives and said they would now be working hard to secure the prosperity of the district.
Labour’s only district councillor Jason Fojtik quit the party ahead of the election but retained his Clopton seat as an independent.
For full results and reactions, plus results from the town and parish council elections, see this week’s Straford Herald.
May 2019 local election results – Stratford-on-Avon District
142 candidates contested all 36 seats at Stratford-on-Avon District Council elections on Thursday 2 May.
The results are as follows:
Alcester and Rural – Turnout 42.80%
Mark Cargill+ – Conservative 712 – elected
Carolyn Evans – Liberal Democrats 197
Andrew Foster – Labour 211
Mike Mordue – Green 107
Alcester Town – Turnout 34.70%
Sue Adams+ – Conservative 304
Jake Hotson – Green 57
Susan Juned – Liberal Democrats 482 – elected
Emma Whiteford – Labour 70
Avenue – Turnout 27.98%
Karen Brown – Labour 59
John Riley – Green 279 – elected
Juliet Short – Conservative 166
Cohl Warren-Howles – Liberal Democrats 170
Bidford East – Turnout TBC%
Anthony Kent – Labour 212
Daren Pemberton* – Conservative 516 – elected
Manuela Perteghella – Liberal Democrats 170
Tom Venus – Green 106
Bidford West and Salford – Turnout 32.12%
Bill Fleming – Conservative 529 – elected
Tom Genders – Green 167
William Horton – Liberal Democrats 140
Christopher Jury – Labour 90
Bishop’s Itchington – Turnout 33.92%
Christopher Kettle* – Conservative 644 – elected
Matthew North – Green 214
Fiona Onslow-Free – Liberal Democrats 156
Bishopton – Turnout TBC%
Victoria Alcock – Liberal Democrats 443 – elected
Roger Brain – Conservative 209
Aaron Marshall – Labour 58
Bruno Mason – Green 70
Brailes and Compton – Turnout TBC%
Sara Billins – Liberal Democrats 251
Anne Waldon – Green 135
Sarah Whalley-Hoggins – Conservative 691 – elected
Ronan Woods – Labour 69
Bridgetown – Turnout 40.87%
Ian Fradgley – Liberal Democrats 596 – elected
Robin Malloy – Labour 89
Lynda Organ* – Conservative 464
Stephen Ward – Green 115
Clopton – Turnout 38.98%
Jason Fojtik* – Independent 404 – elected
Philip How – Liberal Democrats 180
Ryan Podmore – Conservative 92
Elliot Wassell – Green 39
Ettington – Turnout 42.95%
Nina Knapman – Liberal Democrats 171
Alexander Monk – Labour 57
Penny-Anne O’Donnell* – Conservative 782 – elected
Angela Webb – Green 158
Guildhall – Turnout 44.24%
Neil Annat – Labour 71
Jenny Fradgley* – Liberal Democrats 710 – elected
Stephen Michaux – Green 105
Karen Parnell – Conservative 225
Harbury – Turnout TBC%
Sue Bushill – Liberal Democrats 418
Tom Greenway – Labour 107
Jacqui Harris* – Independent 451 – elected
David Watkin – Green 133
Hathaway – Turnout TBC%
Gill Cleeve – Liberal Democrats 304 – elected
Kieran Kelly – Labour 96
Peter Pettifor – Green 111
Tim Sinclair – Conservative 146
Henley-in-Arden – Turnout TBC%
Matt Jennings – Conservative 805 – elected
Christopher Jones – Labour 81
Karyl Rees – Liberal Democrats 107
Penny Stott – Green 241
Kineton – Turnout TBC%
Rob Ballantyne – Green 199
Chris Mills* – Conservative 824 – elected
Nicholas Solman – Liberal Democrats 210
Kinwarton – Turnout 42.21%
Lynn Bowring – Liberal Democrats 302
Gill Forman – Conservative 520 – elected
Kathrin Foster – Labour 57
Tess Venus – Green 82
Long Itchington and Stockton – Turnout 32.73%
Louis Adam – Liberal Democrats 491 – elected
James Briggs – Labour 123
Ben Dalton – Conservative 355
Liz Donovan – Green 93
Napton and Fenny Compton – Turnout TBC%
Emilia Fletcher – Conservative 394
Zoe James – Green 127
Nigel Rock – Liberal Democrats 539 – elected
Quinton – Turnout 33.07%
Edward Fitter – Conservative 515 – elected
Olivia Hatch – Green 180
Nicholas Partington – Labour 70
Diane Walden – Liberal Democrats 107
Red Horse – Turnout TBC%
Allison Aves – Green 226
John Feilding* – Conservative 698 – elected
John Insoll – Liberal Democrats 135
Jan Sewell – Labour 75
Shipston North – Turnout 33.88%
Roger Billins – Liberal Democrats 238
Trevor Harvey – Conservative 545 – elected
Peter Landsman – Green 133
Jan Ozimkowski – Labour 82
Shipston South – Turnout 38.70%
- Jo Barker* – Conservative – 546 Elected
- Frances Boyle – Labour – 92
- John Dinnie – Liberal Democrats – 316
- David Passingham – Green – 119
Shottery – Turnout 41.41%
David Curtis – Liberal Democrats 527 – elected
Jake Findlater – Conservative 316
Jenny Harding – Green 98
Robert Williams – Labour 39
Snitterfield – Turnout TBC%
Liam Bridge – Labour 60
Roger Harding – Liberal Democrats 162
Rosie Parker – Green 198
Peter Richards* – Conservative 694 – elected
Southam North – Turnout 31.05%
David Booth – Liberal Democrats 115
Tony Bromwich* – Independent 480 – elected
Richard Hobbs – Conservative 167
Pat Hotson – Green 82
Southam South – Turnout TBC%
Andy Crump* – Conservative 652 – elected
Derek Price – Green 83
Sue Roderick – Liberal Democrats 79
Helen Wilson – Labour 148
Studley with Mappleborough Green – Turnout 34.72%
Wayne Bates – Labour 89
Peter Hencher-Serafin – Liberal Democrats 447 – elected
Justin Kerridge* – Conservative 395
Victoria Widdowson – Green 92
Studley with Sambourne – Turnout 34.34%
Paul Beaman – Conservative 367
Neil Edden – Liberal Democrats 424 – elected
Val Gaize – Green 105
Chris Pilkington – Labour 103
Tanworth-in-Arden – Turnout 31.93%
Jo Benjamin – Liberal Democrats 76
Tony Dixon – Conservative 650 – elected
Tony O’Hagan – Labour 27
John Stott – Green 72
Tiddington – Turnout 44.21%
Philip Applin – Conservative 316
Helen Cooper – Labour 56
Jack Fildew – Green 62
Kate Rolfe* – Liberal Democrats 873 – elected
Welcombe – Turnout 40.75%
Sally Bigwood – Labour 63
Elizabeth Coles – Liberal Democrats 379
Tony Jefferson* – Conservative 433 – elected
Duncan Parker – Green 108
Welford-on-Avon – Turnout TBC%
Peter Barnes* – Independent 897 – elected
Richard Cox – Conservative 291
Ian Cuthbertson – Green 117
Ted Spicer – Labour 73
Wellesbourne East – Turnout TBC%
Roger Fisher – Green 60
Hazel Haywood – Labour 105
David Johnston – Liberal Democrats 391
Anne Parry* – Conservative 590 – elected
Frank Rietz – UKIP 70
Wellesbourne West – Turnout 34.27%
Carol Canty – Labour 112
Debbie Chowdhury – Liberal Democrats 151
Danny Kendall* – Conservative 653 – elected
Victoria Parker – Green 97
Wootton Wawen – Turnout 38.64%
John Bicknell – Liberal Democrats 154
Philip Heath – Labour 66
Charlotte McClymont – Green 149
Ian Shenton – Conservative 741 – elected
Current Councillors are denoted by an asterisk *.
Current Councillors but representing a different ward are denoted by an +
Overall turnout: TBC%
The current political standings of the Council’s 36 seats are:
Conservatives – 20 seats
Liberal Democrats – 11 seats
Independent – 4 seats
Green – 1
