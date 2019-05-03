Tories retain control of Stratford District Council but voters cause a few shocks too

THERE were some landmark moments as the Stratford District Council election results were declared on Friday – the Conservatives have retained control of the council but with a much-reduced majority.

John Riley broke the mould to bring a Green presence to the council when he won Avenue and the Lib Dems were particularly dominant in the Stratford-based wards but with 20 seats secured out of the 36 overall, the Conservatives are still running the show.

Change was inevitable with a number of long-standing councillors retiring but there were still some shocks as the Lib Dems advanced to take 11 seats, while there are four independents and one Green on the new council.

Council leader Tony Jefferson held a town ward – just – for the Conservatives and said they would now be working hard to secure the prosperity of the district.

Labour’s only district councillor Jason Fojtik quit the party ahead of the election but retained his Clopton seat as an independent.

For full results and reactions, plus results from the town and parish council elections, see this week’s Straford Herald.

May 2019 local election results – Stratford-on-Avon District

142 candidates contested all 36 seats at Stratford-on-Avon District Council elections on Thursday 2 May.

The results are as follows:

Alcester and Rural – Turnout 42.80%

Mark Cargill+ – Conservative 712 – elected

Carolyn Evans – Liberal Democrats 197

Andrew Foster – Labour 211

Mike Mordue – Green 107

Alcester Town – Turnout 34.70%

Sue Adams+ – Conservative 304

Jake Hotson – Green 57

Susan Juned – Liberal Democrats 482 – elected

Emma Whiteford – Labour 70

Avenue – Turnout 27.98%

Karen Brown – Labour 59

John Riley – Green 279 – elected

Juliet Short – Conservative 166

Cohl Warren-Howles – Liberal Democrats 170

Bidford East – Turnout TBC%

Anthony Kent – Labour 212

Daren Pemberton* – Conservative 516 – elected

Manuela Perteghella – Liberal Democrats 170

Tom Venus – Green 106

Bidford West and Salford ­– Turnout 32.12%

Bill Fleming – Conservative 529 – elected

Tom Genders – Green 167

William Horton – Liberal Democrats 140

Christopher Jury – Labour 90

Bishop’s Itchington – Turnout 33.92%

Christopher Kettle* – Conservative 644 – elected

Matthew North – Green 214

Fiona Onslow-Free – Liberal Democrats 156

Bishopton – Turnout TBC%

Victoria Alcock – Liberal Democrats 443 – elected

Roger Brain – Conservative 209

Aaron Marshall – Labour 58

Bruno Mason – Green 70

Brailes and Compton – Turnout TBC%

Sara Billins – Liberal Democrats 251

Anne Waldon – Green 135

Sarah Whalley-Hoggins – Conservative 691 – elected

Ronan Woods – Labour 69

Bridgetown – Turnout 40.87%

Ian Fradgley – Liberal Democrats 596 – elected

Robin Malloy – Labour 89

Lynda Organ* – Conservative 464

Stephen Ward – Green 115

Clopton – Turnout 38.98%

Jason Fojtik* – Independent 404 – elected

Philip How – Liberal Democrats 180

Ryan Podmore – Conservative 92

Elliot Wassell – Green 39

Ettington – Turnout 42.95%

Nina Knapman – Liberal Democrats 171

Alexander Monk – Labour 57

Penny-Anne O’Donnell* – Conservative 782 – elected

Angela Webb – Green 158

Guildhall – Turnout 44.24%

Neil Annat – Labour 71

Jenny Fradgley* – Liberal Democrats 710 – elected

Stephen Michaux – Green 105

Karen Parnell – Conservative 225

Harbury – Turnout TBC%

Sue Bushill – Liberal Democrats 418

Tom Greenway – Labour 107

Jacqui Harris* – Independent 451 – elected

David Watkin – Green 133

Hathaway – Turnout TBC%

Gill Cleeve – Liberal Democrats 304 – elected

Kieran Kelly – Labour 96

Peter Pettifor – Green 111

Tim Sinclair – Conservative 146

Henley-in-Arden – Turnout TBC%

Matt Jennings – Conservative 805 – elected

Christopher Jones – Labour 81

Karyl Rees – Liberal Democrats 107

Penny Stott – Green 241

Kineton – Turnout TBC%

Rob Ballantyne – Green 199

Chris Mills* – Conservative 824 – elected

Nicholas Solman – Liberal Democrats 210

Kinwarton – Turnout 42.21%

Lynn Bowring – Liberal Democrats 302

Gill Forman – Conservative 520 – elected

Kathrin Foster – Labour 57

Tess Venus – Green 82

Long Itchington and Stockton – Turnout 32.73%

Louis Adam – Liberal Democrats 491 – elected

James Briggs – Labour 123

Ben Dalton – Conservative 355

Liz Donovan – Green 93

Napton and Fenny Compton – Turnout TBC%

Emilia Fletcher – Conservative 394

Zoe James – Green 127

Nigel Rock – Liberal Democrats 539 – elected

Quinton – Turnout 33.07%

Edward Fitter – Conservative 515 – elected

Olivia Hatch – Green 180

Nicholas Partington – Labour 70

Diane Walden – Liberal Democrats 107

Red Horse – Turnout TBC%

Allison Aves – Green 226

John Feilding* – Conservative 698 – elected

John Insoll – Liberal Democrats 135

Jan Sewell – Labour 75

Shipston North – Turnout 33.88%

Roger Billins – Liberal Democrats 238

Trevor Harvey – Conservative 545 – elected

Peter Landsman – Green 133

Jan Ozimkowski – Labour 82

Shipston South – Turnout 38.70%

Jo Barker* – Conservative – 546 Elected

Frances Boyle – Labour – 92

John Dinnie – Liberal Democrats – 316

David Passingham – Green – 119

Shottery – Turnout 41.41%

David Curtis – Liberal Democrats 527 – elected

Jake Findlater – Conservative 316

Jenny Harding – Green 98

Robert Williams – Labour 39

Snitterfield – Turnout TBC%

Liam Bridge – Labour 60

Roger Harding – Liberal Democrats 162

Rosie Parker – Green 198

Peter Richards* – Conservative 694 – elected

Southam North – Turnout 31.05%

David Booth – Liberal Democrats 115

Tony Bromwich* – Independent 480 – elected

Richard Hobbs – Conservative 167

Pat Hotson – Green 82

Southam South – Turnout TBC%

Andy Crump* – Conservative 652 – elected

Derek Price – Green 83

Sue Roderick – Liberal Democrats 79

Helen Wilson – Labour 148

Studley with Mappleborough Green – Turnout 34.72%

Wayne Bates – Labour 89

Peter Hencher-Serafin – Liberal Democrats 447 – elected

Justin Kerridge* – Conservative 395

Victoria Widdowson – Green 92

Studley with Sambourne – Turnout 34.34%

Paul Beaman – Conservative 367

Neil Edden – Liberal Democrats 424 – elected

Val Gaize – Green 105

Chris Pilkington – Labour 103

Tanworth-in-Arden – Turnout 31.93%

Jo Benjamin – Liberal Democrats 76

Tony Dixon – Conservative 650 – elected

Tony O’Hagan – Labour 27

John Stott – Green 72

Tiddington – Turnout 44.21%

Philip Applin – Conservative 316

Helen Cooper – Labour 56

Jack Fildew – Green 62

Kate Rolfe* – Liberal Democrats 873 – elected

Welcombe – Turnout 40.75%

Sally Bigwood – Labour 63

Elizabeth Coles – Liberal Democrats 379

Tony Jefferson* – Conservative 433 – elected

Duncan Parker – Green 108

Welford-on-Avon – Turnout TBC%

Peter Barnes* – Independent 897 – elected

Richard Cox – Conservative 291

Ian Cuthbertson – Green 117

Ted Spicer – Labour 73

Wellesbourne East – Turnout TBC%

Roger Fisher – Green 60

Hazel Haywood – Labour 105

David Johnston – Liberal Democrats 391

Anne Parry* – Conservative 590 – elected

Frank Rietz – UKIP 70

Wellesbourne West – Turnout 34.27%

Carol Canty – Labour 112

Debbie Chowdhury – Liberal Democrats 151

Danny Kendall* – Conservative 653 – elected

Victoria Parker – Green 97

Wootton Wawen – Turnout 38.64%

John Bicknell – Liberal Democrats 154

Philip Heath – Labour 66

Charlotte McClymont – Green 149

Ian Shenton – Conservative 741 – elected

Current Councillors are denoted by an asterisk *.

Current Councillors but representing a different ward are denoted by an +

Overall turnout: TBC%

The current political standings of the Council’s 36 seats are:

Conservatives – 20 seats

Liberal Democrats – 11 seats

Independent – 4 seats

Green – 1

https://www.stratford.gov.uk/news/press.cfm/current/1/item/136880