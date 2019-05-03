Conservatives suffer wipeout at Stratford Town Council

The Liberal Democrats delivered a decisive blow on the Conservative Party in Stratford by winning nearly every seat on the town council.

Aside from independent member for Clopton, Cllr Jason Fojtik, the Lib Dems now hold every seat on the council and there were jubilant scenes among party members at today’s election count.

The highest profile Tory casualty was Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford District Council, who failed to win in Welcombe.

Juliet Short and Lesley Bott, both formerly of Stratford First but now standing for the Conservatives, also lost out.

Cllr Kate Rolfe, Lib Dem member for Tiddington, was all smiles after securing 1046 votes, more than any other candidate standing in the parish elections across the district.

Giving his assessment on the result, Stratford Mayor Cllr John Bicknell (Lib Dem) said: “This is an astonishing clean sweep for the Liberal Democrats on the town council and is a vote of confidence in the party running the town council. It’s been a really successful day for us.”