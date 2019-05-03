Baillie: I’ll be glad just to play football after a crazy week

FOOTBALL

By Colin Stoner

THOMAS Baillie has urged Stratford Town to forget the five days of farce prior to their play-offs semi-final by simply concentrating on producing their best 90 minutes of the season.

After the Evo-Stik South Premier Central semi-final at King’s Lynn Town was moved a crazy five times, the sides will now meet at the Walks Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The whole fiasco over Town being investigated by the FA over an ineligible player following discrepancies, the Southern League deducting them three points and then confusion over the dates of the semi-finals has cast a shadow over the preparations of all four semi-finalists.

But boss Baillie says the players need to clear their heads and now focus on what they do best on the pitch.

He accepts Town will be underdogs against the team which finished league runners-up but they will not be fazed by the challenge.

“This week had made preparing to play a game – whenever it was going to be played – very, very difficult,” he said. “We have had players having to try to arrange work, sorting out travelling, then changing things three or four times and it has been tough.

“People forget we are part-time at this level, and the volunteers too, and it’s been a farce. It’s been quite embarrassing for all involved.

“We’ve just got to get our heads straight and it’s just another hurdle to overcome. We’ve had a few of those during the season and the players have always responded.

“I’ll be extremely glad to just get out onto the pitch and play some football. I’m sure King’s Lynn feel the same and may the best team win.

“There’s no pressure on me or my players. We’re the underdogs.”

While Town head to Norfolk tomorrow, the other Stourbridge v Alvechurch semi-final has also been moved once again to be played on Monday in yet another twist.

In response to a Southern League request to move back the super final – between the South Premier Central play-off winners and Northern Premier play-offs winner for promotion to the National League North – the FA rejected the idea and instead ruled that the semi-finals must be played on Sunday, rather than the Monday.

However, neither King’s Lynn, who host a major running event which closes the town’s roads, nor Stourbridge, who share their ground with the town’s cricket club, could host the matches.

The clubs all made representations and now King’s Lynn will meet Stratford on Saturday and Stourbridge will host Alvechurch on Sunday.

The final then will be played on Wednesday.