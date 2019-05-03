LIVE UPDATES: Local elections count

After weeks of hard campaigning candidates in the local elections will today learn their political fate.
The Conservatives will be hoping to maintain their majority in the chamber, but it remains to be seen whether voters will take out their frustrations with the national party over Brexit on local candidates.
Those still hoping the UK may still stay in the EU may swing their support behind the Lib Dems, while the Greens, who are fielding candidates in every ward, may see gains amid heightened concerns about the environment.
Labour are hopeful of gaining representation in the chamber again, having seen their sole councillor Jason Fojtik (now standing as an independent in Clopton) leave the party on the day of nominations being submitted.
It will also be interesting to seek whether UKIP’s only candidate in the elections, Frank Rietz, gains much support in Wellesbourne East, given the current uncertainty over Brexit.
Altogether 142 candidates are contesting 36 district wards while 120 candidates are contesting 21 town and parish councils.
The council is currently made up of 26 conservatives, four Liberal Democrats, five Independents, with one seat vacant.
Turnout at the last local elections in May 2015 was 71.7% (combined with General Election) from an electorate of 98,791.
All in all there’s lots to look out for so keep an eye on this page for live updates from our reporting team at today’s count.
Alcester and Rural – Conservative HOLD
Mark Cargill (Cons) 712
Carolyn Evans (Lib Dem) 197
Andrew Foster (Lab) 211
Mike Mordue (Green) 107
Alcester Town – Lib
Sue Adams (Cons) 304
Jake Hotson (Green) 57
Susan Juned (Lib Dem) 482
Emma Whiteford (Lab) 70
Avenue – Green GAIN
Karen Brown (Lab) 59
John Riley (Green) 279
Juliet Short (Cons) 166
Cohl Warren-Howles (Lib Dems) 170
Bidford East – Conservative Hold
Anthony Kent (Lab) 212
Daren Pemberton (Cons) 516
Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dems) 170
Tom Venus (Green) 106
Bidford West and Salford – Conservative HOLD
Bill Fleming (Cons) 529
Tom Genders (Green) 167
William Horton (Lib Dems) 140
Christopher Jury (Lab) 90
Bishops Itchington -Conservative Hold
Chris Kettle (Cons) 644
Matthew North (Green) 156
Fiona Onslow-Free (Lib Dem) 214
Bishopton – Lib Dem Gain
Victoria Alcock (Lib Dem) 443
Roger Brain (Cons) 209
Aaron Marshall (Lab) 58
Bruno Mason (Green) 70
Brailes and Compton – Conservative Hold
Sara Billins (Lib Dem) 251
Anne Waldon (Green) 133
Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Cons) 691
Ronan Woods (Lab) 69
Bridgetown – Lib Dem GAIN
Ian Fradgley (Lib Dem) 596
Robin Malloy (Lab) 89
Lynda Organ (Cons) 464
Stephen Ward (Green) 115
Clopton
Jason Fojtik (Independent) 404
Philip How (Lib Dem) 180
Ryan Podmore (Cons) 92
Elliot Wassell (Green) 39
Ettington – Con HOLD
Nina Knapman (Lib Dem) 171
Alexander Monk (Lab) 57
Penny-Anne O’Donnell (Cons) 782
Angela Webb (Green) 158
Guildhall – Lib Dem Hold
Neil Annat (Lab) 71
Jenny Fradgley (Lib Dem) 710
Stephen Michaux (Green) 105
Karen Parnell (Cons) 225
Harbury:
Sue Bushill (Lib Dems)
Tom Greenway (Lab)
Jacqui Harris (Independent)
David Watkin (Green)
Hathaway
Gill Cleeve (Lib Dems)
Kieran Kelly (Lab)
Peter Pettifor (Green)
Tim Sinclair (Cons)
Henley-in-Arden – Conservative Hold
Matt Jennings (Cons) 805
Christopher Jones (Lab) 81
Karyl Rees (Lib Dem) 107
Penny Stott (Green) 243
Kineton
Rob Ballantyne (Green)
Chris Mills (Cons)
Nicholas Solman (Lib Dems)
Kinwarton – Conservative Hold
Lynn Bowring (Lib Dems) 302
Gill Forman (Cons) 520
Kathrin Foster (Lab) 57
Tess Venus (Green) 82
Long Itchington and Stockton – Lib Dem GAIN
Louis Adam (Lib Dem) 491
James Briggs (Lab) 123
Ben Dalton (Cons) 355
Liz Donovan (Green) 93
Napton and Fenny Compton – Lib Dem Gain
Emilia Fletcher (Cons) 394
Zoe James (Green) 127
Nigel Rock (Lib Dems) 539
Quinton – Conservative HOLD
Edward Fitter (Cons) 515
Olivia Hatch (Green) 180
Nicholas Partington (Lab) 70
Diane Walden (Lib Dem) 107
Red Horse
Allison Aves (Green)
John Feilding (Cons)
John Insoll (Lib Dems)
Jan Sewell (Lab)
Shipston North – Cons Hold
Roger Billins (Lib Dem) 238
Trevor Harvey (Cons) 545
Peter Landsman (Green) 133
Jan Ozimkowski (Lab) 82
Shipston South – Conservative HOLD
Jo Barker (Cons) 546
Frances Boyle (Lab) 316
John Dinnie (Lib Dem) 92
David Passingham (Green) 119
Shottery: Lib Dem Gain
David Curtis (Lib Dem) 527
Jake Findlater (Cons) 316
Jenny Harding (Green) 98
Robert Williams (Lab) 39
Snitterfield – Conservative Hold
Liam Bridge (Lab) 60
Roger Harding (Lib Dem) 162
Rosie Parker (Green) 198
Peter Richards (Cons) 694
Southam North – Independent HOLD
David Booth (Lib Dem) 115
Tony Bromwich (Independent) 480
Richard Hobbs (Cons) 163
Pat Hotson (Green) 82
Southam South – Conservative Hold
Andy Crump (Cons) 652
Derek Price (Green) 83
Sue Roderick (Lib Dem) 79
Helen Wilson (Lab) 148
Studley with Mappleborough Green
Wayne Bates (Lab)
Peter Hencher-Serafin (Lib Dem)
Justin Kerridge (Cons)
Victoria Widdowson (Green)
Studley with Sambourne – LIB DEM HOLD
Paul Beaman (Cons) 367
Neil Edden (Lib Dem) 424
Val Gaize (Green) 105
Chris Pilkington (Lab) 103
Tanworth-in-Arden
Jo Benjamin (Lib Dem)
Tony Dixon (Cons)
Tony O’Hagan (Lab)
John Stott (Green)
Tiddington – Lib Dem Hold
Phil Applin (Cons) 316
Helen Cooper (Lab) 56
Jack Fildew (Green) 62
Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem) 873
Welcombe
Sally Bigwood (Lab)
Elizabeth Coles (Lib Dem)
Tony Jefferson (Cons)
Duncan Parker (Green)
Welford-on-Avon
Peter Barnes (Independent)
Richard Cox (Cons)
Ian Cuthbertson (Green)
Ted Spicer (Lab)
Wellesbourne East –
Roger Fisher (Green)
Hazel Haywood (Lab)
David Johnston (Lib Dem)
Anne Parry (Cons)
Frank Rietz (UKIP)
Wellesbourne West – Conservative HOLD
Carol Canty (Lab) 112
Debbie Chowdhury (Lib Dem) 151
Danny Kendall (Cons) 653
Victoria Parker (Green) 97
Wootton Wawen – Conservative HOLD
John Bicknell (Lib Dem) 154
Philip Heath (Lab) 66
Charlotte McClymont (Green) 149
Ian Shenton (Cons) 741