New Warwickshire Police Assistant Chief Constable appointed

Warwickshire Police today announced the appointed its new Assistant Chief Constable.

Chief Superintendent Debbie Tedds will take up the role next Monday 6th May, having served with Warwickshire Police in various roles since 1989.

Making the announcement, Chief Constable Jelley said: “It is an absolute pleasure and privilege to be able to offer Debbie the position of ACC.

“Her appointment follows a rigorous recruitment process and Debbie demonstrated exceptional qualities and experience, which I know will be of huge value to Warwickshire.

“She is extremely passionate about the force and Warwickshire communities.”

During her career Debbie became first female Warwickshire officer to achieve the rank of Detective Inspector working within Reactive CID, Proactive CID, Intelligence and setting up the Protecting Vulnerable Persons unit.

She was seconded to Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) as a Specialist Staff Officer leading on Vulnerability and, in particular, Child Protection.

On returning to Warwickshire, Debbie was appointed as the Policing Area Commander for South Warwickshire prior to being promoted in 2015 as Chief Superintendent.

Debbie said: “I am incredibly proud and honoured to serve as a Warwickshire officer, in the county I was born and grew up in, which is most definitely my home.

“I am therefore extremely dedicated and committed to protecting the communities of Warwickshire and supporting my colleagues across the force to achieve this.

“I am thrilled and over the moon to have achieved my dream position in the force I love and cannot wait to get started.”