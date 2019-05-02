Decision day for voters across Stratford District

Residents across the district are busy casting their votes today, as elections the local elections get into full swing. The Herald reporting team will be watching on at tomorrow’s count at Stratford Leisure Centre (Friday) as the results come in from mid-morning.

In Stratford, the Conservatives will be hoping to retain control of the council, though it is yet to be seen whether the electorate will take out its frustrations over Brexit on the local party.

Both the Lib Dems and the Conservatives are standing in all but one ward, while the Green Party is contesting every ward.

Labour are fielding candidates in 31 wards, while four independent candidates are standing for election along with one UKIP candidate.

Altogether 142 candidates are contesting 36 district wards while 120 candidates are contesting 21 town and parish councils.

A full list of candidates is available on the district council website and your nearest polling station is stated on your polling card.

Electors are encouraged to take along their polling cards when they vote, however if they forget, people will still be allowed to vote by providing their details to polling staff.

