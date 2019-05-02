Town guilty but will take place in play-offs

STRATFORD Town have been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player but WILL be allowed to take their place in the Evo-Stik South Premier Central play-offs.

After postponing Wednesday’s initial semi-final at King’s Lynn Town, and then calling off a rescheduled date of Friday, the Southern League this morning confirmed the match at The Walks Stadium will be played on Monday, 6th May.

Town had been left in limbo after the Football Association started an investigation into the signing of striker Dan Creaney, who joined from Coalville Town on loan in February.

The matter only came to light when Town wanted to extend the arrangement for the play-offs and the FA said there was a query over the paperwork.

However, Town always felt they had a strong case that they had followed the right procedures. especially because Creaney had been booked in his second game and the subsequent fines had come to Stratford, with the FA recognising he was registered as their player.

After the inquiry, Town were charged with fielding an ineligble player after Creaney played against Halesowen in his first match.

Town were subsequently deducted three points – they beat Halesowen 2-1 – but they still finished two points clear of Coalville in fifth place in the table to keep their place in the play-offs.

In a statement released by the Southern League this morning, they said: “The club [Stratford] has been found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

“Following the recent case of the club being charged by the FA relating to the fielding of Daniel Creaney in league matches when the loan documents had not been received by them, the case was concluded on Wednesday morning with it being proven.

“This then allowed the League to investigate the matter and with the co-operation of Stratford Town FC after being charged with the fielding of an ineligible player in League matches, the League’s Emergency Committee considered the case referring to documentation from the club and the FA.

“The committee found the case proven and deducted the club three points due to exceptional circumstances since it felt that it was not unreasonable that the matter should have been highlighted at an earlier stage following a caution administered on 19th February.

“Therefore, Stratford Town FC is able to take its place in the play-off semi-final at King’s Lynn Town on Monday 6th May, kick off 3pm.”

The whole matter has had a knock-on effect with the other play-off between Stourbridge and Alvechurch twice being called, with the clubs calling the matter farcical.

The whole saga has put a cloud of uncertainty over the finale to Town’s best ever season.

In a statement from the club, Stratford said they were sorry for all the inconvenience to all the teams.

“We sincerely apologise to all of our supporters and all connected to King’s Lynn, Stourbridge and Alvechurch for all of the inconvenience caused,” it said.

“We sincerely apologise to everyone connected to King’s Lynn, Stourbridge and Alvechurch for all of the uncertainly and inconvenience this matter has caused which emanated from us suddenly finding ourselves at the centre of an FA and Southern League inquiry.

“We also wish to apologise to our own players, staff, volunteers and supporters for all the disruption that this has caused at a time when like all of the other clubs that have worked so hard over a long season to make the plays-offs and were excitedly looking forward to the play-offs only to be overshadowed by these events.

“We now look ahead to what promises to be a great game at King’s Lynn on Monday.”