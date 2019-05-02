Three arrested following fatal collision, A46 near Stratford

POLICE have arrested three men aged 23, 22 and 24 of no fixed abode on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A46 near Stratford-upon-Avon early on Tuesday 30th April. One of the three men, the driver, was also further arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The three men are currently in police custody awaiting questioning later today.

Police were called to the incident at 0540hours on Tuesday morning.

The male driver of a silver Ford Fiesta was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision believe the incident occurred sometime between 0350hours and 0435hours and that two vehicles were involved.

Police believe that a vehicle may have parked up near to the collision site for a short time after the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of this.

Police are also asking for witnesses or dashcam footage of the silver Ford Fiesta prior to the collision on the A46 in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The A46 was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 36 of 30th April 2019.