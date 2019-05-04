Saturday’s cricket fixtures

CRICKET FIXTURES

Saturday, 4th May

Warwickshire League (noon)

Premier Division

Bedworth v Stratford

Division Four

Stratford 2nds v Bedworth 2nds

Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm)

Premier Division

Bretforton v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton

Exhall & Wixford v Overbury

Long Itchington v Lapworth

Shipston-on-Stour v Alcester & Ragley

Wellesbourne v Kineton

Division One

Elmley Castle v Rowington

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v FISSC

Tanworth & Camp Hill v Leamington 3rds

Warwickshire County Council v Leek Wootton

Winchcombe v Ashton-under-Hill

Division Two

Catherine de Barnes v Moreton-in-Marsh

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds v Stoneleigh

Leamington 4ths v Wellesbourne 2nds

Temple Grafton v Badsey

Woodbourne v Adlestrop

Division Three

Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds

Blockley v Ebrington

Mickleton v Earlswood 3rds

Stanway v Broadway

The Lenches v Long Itchington 2nds

Division Four

Claverdon v Fladbury

Great Alne v Bidford-on-Avon

Leek Wootton 2nds v Exhall & Wixford 2nds

Rowington 2nds v Henley-in-Arden

Stratford Bards v Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds

Division Five

Alcester & Ragley 2nds v Catherine de Barnes 2nds

Ashton-under-Hill 2nds v Warwick 3rds

Coventry Blues v Welford-on-Avon

Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Warwickshire County Council 2nds

Southam v Inkberrow

Division Six

Broadway 2nds v Bearley

Earlswood 4ths v Kenilworth 3rds

Kineton 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths

Lapworth 2nds v Winchcombe 2nds

Overbury 2nds v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds

Division Seven

Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v Bretforton 2nds

Astwood Bank 5ths v Elmley Castle 2nds

Earlswood 5ths v Southam 2nds

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v The Lenches 2nds