Saturday’s cricket fixtures

CRICKET FIXTURES
Saturday, 4th May
Warwickshire League (noon)
Premier Division
Bedworth v Stratford
Division Four
Stratford 2nds v Bedworth 2nds
Cotswold Hills League (1.30pm)
Premier Division
Bretforton v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton
Exhall & Wixford v Overbury
Long Itchington v Lapworth
Shipston-on-Stour v Alcester & Ragley
Wellesbourne v Kineton
Division One
Elmley Castle v Rowington
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v FISSC
Tanworth & Camp Hill v Leamington 3rds
Warwickshire County Council v Leek Wootton
Winchcombe v Ashton-under-Hill
Division Two
Catherine de Barnes v Moreton-in-Marsh
Kenilworth Wardens 3rds v Stoneleigh
Leamington 4ths v Wellesbourne 2nds
Temple Grafton v Badsey
Woodbourne v Adlestrop
Division Three
Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds
Blockley v Ebrington
Mickleton v Earlswood 3rds
Stanway v Broadway
The Lenches v Long Itchington 2nds
Division Four
Claverdon v Fladbury
Great Alne v Bidford-on-Avon
Leek Wootton 2nds v Exhall & Wixford 2nds
Rowington 2nds v Henley-in-Arden
Stratford Bards v Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds
Division Five
Alcester & Ragley 2nds v Catherine de Barnes 2nds
Ashton-under-Hill 2nds v Warwick 3rds
Coventry Blues v Welford-on-Avon
Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Warwickshire County Council 2nds
Southam v Inkberrow
Division Six
Broadway 2nds v Bearley
Earlswood 4ths v Kenilworth 3rds
Kineton 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths
Lapworth 2nds v Winchcombe 2nds
Overbury 2nds v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds
Division Seven
Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v Bretforton 2nds
Astwood Bank 5ths v Elmley Castle 2nds
Earlswood 5ths v Southam 2nds
Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v The Lenches 2nds