Warwick Racecourse looks forward to carnival time

HORSE RACING

NEXT Monday’s Kids Carnival Day signal the start of Warwick’s May Racing Carnival which, last year, attracted more than 15,000 people to the track over the four meetings, writes David Hucker.

Qatar Airways, which operates out of Birmingham Airport with a daily service to Doha, will be the carnival headline sponsor for the second year running and, with some £250,000 in prize money on offer, there should be plenty of competitive racing to bring down the curtain on the Warwick season.

Last year’s Kids Carnival Day attracted 6,686 racegoers and marked the biggest crowd at the racecourse since the 1980’s. It will be followed on Saturday with Ladies Night and the Fashions-on-the-Field competition hosted by Karl Ude-Martinez, with prizes including return flights from Birmingham to Doha.

Proudly Warwick Raceday on Wednesday 22nd May is the racing highlight of the Carnival featuring the £30,000 Wigley Group Carnival Chase and £25,000 Feldon Dunsmore Carnival Hurdle. It all comes to a close with Celebration Race Night on Wednesday 29th

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Qatar Airways as the sponsor of these four important race meetings” said manager Andre Klein.

“Their support and investment in our event really has been vital to its success. To be associated with such a strong brand has been instrumental to the development of the May Racing Carnival.

“We have seen incremental growth in attendances since we introduced the May Racing Carnival in 2016 and it has proved a real hit with racing fans across the region.”

Monday’s action gets under way at 1.30pm with the racingtv.com Novices’ Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs and the seven-race card concludes with a handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys at 5pm.

This year’s Carnival theme is ‘Superhero Family Fun’ and special guests on the day will include Superman, Superwoman, Batman and Batwoman – giving young racegoers the chance to meet their superhero idols.

Gates open two hours before the first race.