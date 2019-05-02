Ballinger upbeat about FC Stratford’s season

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD ended the season with defeat but it failed to dent boss Nick Ballinger’s pride in the youngsters’ efforts during the campaign.

Goals from Caine Elliott and James Macmillan left it 2-2 at half-time in their home Total Motion Midland League Division Two fixture at home to Coventry Alvis on Saturday.

But Alvis hit three goals without reply in the second half to secure the points.

Herald photographer Mark Williamson captured the action.

