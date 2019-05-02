Welford face champs GSH in cup final

FOOTBALL

WELFORD-on-Avon and GSH United will look to end the Stratford Alliance season on a high when they meet in the Nursing Home Cup final tonight (Thursday).

Division One side Welford had dumped out FC Wickhamford in the last four on penalties in midweek to set up a final date at the Home Guard Club in Tiddington.

The semi-final ended goalless at Synder Meadow but Welford prevailed 3-1 on a penalty shoot-out.

Division Two champions GSH missed out on adding cup silverware last week when they were beaten in the Division Two KO Cup final by South Redditch Athletic.

Goals from Benjamin Higgins, Omar Pennicott and Josh Russell gave South Redditch a 3-1 win at the Beehive. Jack Bate replied for GSH.

GSH suffered further disappointment to go down 9-2 at Inkberrow A on Saturday in Division Two.

Tim Lees led the way with a hat-trick, with Oli WIlkins and sub Alex Smith both scoring twice and Aaron Gibbs and Craig Walker adding to the tally.

Joe Shaw scored twice for GSH.

In the Foster Shield, Joshi Gibb bagged a hat-trick as Shipston Excelsior Reserves claimed a 5-1 victory at home to FISSC Reserves. Owen Clarke and Christopher Mills added to the tally, with Tom Johnson replying for the visitors.