Play-offs semi-finals arranged for Friday – as Town await FA verdict

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town are set to learn their play-offs fate this lunchtime.

Tonight’s scheduled Evo-Stik South Premier Central play-off semi-final away to King’s Lynn Town was called off on Monday after the FA began an inquiry into whether Town had fielded an ineligible player.

The other semi-final between Stourbridge and Alvechurch was also postponed ‘in fairness’ to the other teams

The league this morning said the semi-finals would now both be played on Friday ­– though Stratford’s place is still dependent on the FA probe. They could be deducted points which would impact on the table.

The Southern League say a decision from the FA on Town’s place is expected to be announced at lunchtime.

In a statement, the Southern League said: “The FA decision on the Stratford Town matter is expected by lunchtime today, after which the League will be able to make its investigations/decision which will be made with extreme haste

“The play-off finals will take place on Monday 6th May.

“The problem faced has not been made any easier by the fact that the Super Play-off Final is to take place on Saturday May 11th, which does not give much time in which to schedule these matches to minimise a potential advantage for the Northern Premier League Club in the Final since their play-off final is scheduled for this coming Saturday.

“The League apologies for this situation occurring and the inconvenience that it has caused everyone, but since this is an FA matter it is been out of the League’s hands.”

The Northern Premier League played their semi-finals last night, with South Shields, 4-2 winners against Buxton, setting up a final against Warrington Town, who defeated Nantwich Town 4-1. The final will be played this Saturday before the Super Final is played on 11th May.