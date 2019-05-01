Best foot forward for a healthier lifestyle

NATIONAL Walking Month was set up by the charity Living Streets in 2011. Every May they encourage people to increase their steps and to get walking and Stratford District Council is playing its part to help people lead a healthier lifestyle.

Walking is a great way to be more active and it’s free. A brisk walk can also count towards the weekly recommended exercise target (150 minutes). There are many physical and mental health benefits; you don’t have to walk miles, just ten minutes brisk walking is a great place to start. The NHS website has lots of information about walking and why it’s so good for you.

As part of Walking Month, Living Streets also promote walking for children. Monday 20 to Friday 24 May is Walk to School week. This year the charity has developed the five-day challenge for primary schools.

Whether it’s on your lunch break, on the school run or on your way to work – take the opportunity to get out in May and fit in a few extra steps. If you don’t fancy walking on your own, head out with family, friends or colleagues, or discover local groups on the District Council’s Sport and Physical Activity Club Directory.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council also co-ordinates the Stratford District Health Walks Programme. Walks take place every week in locations throughout the district and are led by trained volunteers. The walks are free to join and open to all.

Walks take place: