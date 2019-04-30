A46 re-opened after fatal crash

THE A46 has now re-opened in both directions following a fatal accident on the road this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service earlier reported a man had died after a car crashed into a tree on the A46 near to Bishopton in Stratford-upon-Avon at 6am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the collision.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff but sadly it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”