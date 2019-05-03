Claverdon youngsters rub shoulder with Leicester Tigers

RUGBY

YOUNG players from Claverdon Rugby Club followed in the footsteps of the professionals in front of more than 20,000 supporters at the home of Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

The Warwickshire group honed their skills as part of a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic on Saturday morning before watching the Gallagher Premiership fixture against Bristol Bears.

Leicester’s community coaches worked with the young players to develop their individual and team skills, as well as offering tips and techniques for them to work on.

The Claverdon players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers player Charlie Thacker about life in professional rugby before seeing their heroes in action. They even managed to follow in the players’ footsteps by having a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time.

David White, from Claverdon RFC, joined the group on the pitch for a photo with Tigers back-rower Will Evans.

“It’s fantastic for the kids, we did the coaching session beforehand and had a really good time,” said White.

“It’s really good for them to get on to the pitch and have their photos taken too. We’re actually on a rugby tour this weekend so it’s a great addition to the tour, we’ve had a really good weekend.

“Any time we can get involved in something like this and be involved in the community is great and the kids have really enjoyed it.”