New rounders league to start in Stratford

ROUNDERS

A NEW rounders league is being launched in Stratford by Leagues4you just in time for summer.

Leagues4you are passionate about getting people back into sport and make playing as hassle free as possible. They sort out venue hire, umpires and the required kit. Anyone over 14 is welcome to join regardless of ability, fitness and age.

Teams will play once a week on a Wednesday at Stratford-upon-Avon School between 7pm and 8.30pm, starting on 22nd May. The cost is £32 per team per match, less than £4 per player. The league will run for roughly 12 weeks.

“We have had a lot of team entries but there is always room for a few more,” said Beth Pickering, League Coordinator “You can join as an individual or a team.”

Email to bethpickering@leagues4you.co.uk for more information.