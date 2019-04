BOWLS

MARY Wheildon hosted her first Warwickshire Women’s Bowls Association gala as senior vice president at Warwick Boat Club.

On a day of hail, rain, sunshine, wind and thunder, Heather Tredgold of Southam emerged as the winner.

The money raised from the day went to the president’s charity UPS of Downs.

More bowls reports in this week’s Herald.